Reading stabbing: Police declare terror attack after three killed in park

A mass stabbing that left three people dead in a Reading park was a terror attack, police have confirmed.

The Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) unit has taken over the investigation as a suspect remains in custody.

Chief Constable John Campbell, of Thames Valley Police, said: “I am deeply saddened by the events of last night.

“This was a truly tragic incident and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police are with all those who have been affected.

“Incidents of this nature are very rare, though I know that will be of little comfort to those involved and understand the concern that this incident will have caused amongst our local community.”

The attack was formally declared a terrorist incident by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, the senior national coordinator for counterterror policing.







