Reading Plus Names Deepak Karandikar Senior Vice President of Sales

WINOOSKI, Vt., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, a research-backed online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading proficiency, today announced the appointment of Deepak Karandikar to senior vice president of sales. Karandikar brings a wealth of experience to the company, having worked in the K-12 educational technology space for over 15 years.

“Educators are working overtime to help students overcome COVID-19 learning loss, so we are seeing increased interest in Reading Plus across the country as districts seek solutions,” said Steven Guttentag, CEO of Reading Plus. “I’m looking forward to working closely with Deepak to bring the benefits of Reading Plus to more students and ensure our program is meeting the needs of today’s teachers and students.”



Prior to joining Reading Plus, Karandikar served as the head of sales at 3P Learning, where he led teams in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Karandikar has also served as the vice president of sales for the West region at Renaissance Learning and at Edmentum, as well as director of sales for the U.S. and Canada at Elluminate. With Karandikar’s leadership, his teams have consistently met their goals and increased revenue attainment.



“I’m thrilled to join the leadership team at Reading Plus when the company is poised to grow and reach new heights in its mission to transform the lives of students through literacy," said Karandikar. “Overseeing Reading Plus’ sales team allows me to apply my experience in adaptive instruction and improving educational outcomes. Given the many challenges our children face today, it is critical that our nation’s schools have the opportunity to see firsthand how Reading Plus truly empowers students by accelerating their growth as readers and learners.”



Karandikar is based out of California in the Bay Area, where he grew up in a family of educators. Passionate about closing the gaps in education, he will help Reading Plus improve silent reading fluency in even more students with diverse needs across all reading levels.



To learn more about the benefits of Reading Plus, visit www.readingplus.com .



ABOUT READING PLUS

Reading Plus is a research-proven, online program that provides personalized intervention and instruction for students in grades 3-12, improving reading proficiency up to 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. Reading Plus develops comprehension, vocabulary, motivation and stamina, while also going beyond the offerings of other literacy programs by addressing silent reading fluency. It supports students with diverse needs, including English learners, special education, RTI/MTSS tiers 1-3, and advanced readers. Reading Plus provides educators with an easy-to-use management and reporting system, extensive resources to guide differentiated instruction, professional development and highly-rated customer support. The Reading Plus program is used in more than 5,000 schools nationally, helping over 1 million students become efficient, confident, lifelong readers. For more information visit www.readingplus.com .

