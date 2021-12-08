Reading and Leeds lineup: Dave, Arctic Monkeys and Rage Against the Machine to headline 2022 festival

Dave performing at the 2019 Mercury awards (Getty Images)

Reading and Leeds organisers have announced the first wave of acts to perform at next year’s festivals.

The 2022 editions will be headlined by rapper Dave, Arctic Monkeys and Rage Against the Machine.

Also on the billing are US rappers Polo G and Megan Thee Stallion, plus British artists Little Simz, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals and Circa Waves.

Italian rock band Maneskin and Irish group Fontaines DC have also been booked.

Pre-sale tickets are available now for Three UK and Barclaycard customers.

General release tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 10 December.

The lineup is considerably more diverse than previous editions. However, it has yet to book a female headliner after more than a decade of male artists topping the bill.

Last year’s festivals were headlined by Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Post Malone.

Read More

Little Simz, Dave and Wizkid win big at the 2021 Mobos

America’s Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died aged 23

Google reveals most searched for musicians of 2021