Reading and Leeds Festivals: Nirvana dancer Tony reflects on their 'gig of the decade'

Paul Glynn - Entertainment reporter
·6 min read
Antony Hodgkinson, aka Tony the interpretive dancer, recently revisited the scene of Nirvana's famous Reading Festival show for a documentary
Antony Hodgkinson revisited the scene of Nirvana's famous Reading Festival show for a documentary last year

Thirty years ago, when Nirvana played their now historic headline set at the Reading Festival, one man from Nottingham had the best view on the site.

Antony Hodgkinson, aka Tony the interpretive dancer, joined Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic on stage for roughly half of the gig, expressing their grunge rock sound - best exemplified by the thunderous Smells Like Teen Spirit - through the medium of freestyle dance.

Like Bez from the Happy Mondays (in spirit if not in style), he had headbanged and pogoed along with the Seattle band when they were in the UK before, including at Leeds Festival in 1990 and halfway up the bill at Reading in 1991, just before the release of their classic album Nevermind.

Then came Reading 1992, which would prove to be the last time anyone ever saw Nirvana play live on British shores.

Tony, 55, tells the BBC it was "an exhilarating moment" for the group - one that "connected with so many people at the time" following months of press reports about them breaking up or cancelling amid tensions around Cobain's heroin addiction.

The cathartic performance, which saw Cobain enter the stage in a wheelchair wearing a hospital gown and wig - mocking the premature reports of his demise - was described by journalist Keith Cameron as "wonderful rock 'n' roll theatre".

A live recording of the largely unrehearsed performance, which ended in smashed instruments, was released in 2009 in all its ramshackle, screeching and in-parts wilfully out-of-tune rock 'n' roll glory.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3XIGon2RjY

"I was absolutely shattered at the end of it. It was a brutal punk rock show," recalls Tony, who required a neck collar himself after the concert, having given himself whiplash.

"I'd have to take breathers, but also there were certain songs like On a Plane that I used to love listening to and I just thought, it's not my show - I'm part of it, but it ain't my show.

"There were certain songs they were insistent that I was dancing for, like right at the end, when they played [Wipers cover] D7 and Territorial Pissings."

He continues: "Any good director gets the best performance out of his actors."

Nirvana's lead singer and songwriter Kurt Cobain on stage at the Reading Festival on 30 August 1992
Nirvana's lead singer and songwriter Kurt Cobain on stage at the Reading Festival on 30 August 1992

Tony first met Nirvana in 1989 when he was asked by their UK booking agent, his friend Russell Warby, to pick up the relatively unknown young Americans from the airport.

Their friendship flourished, and one night before a gig at Leeds Polytechnic, the provocative three-piece dared him to get up on stage in Warby's girlfriend's dress. Tony obliged to great effect, with added tribal body paint, and subsequently become a semi-regular fixture - when he wasn't on tour himself as the drummer in Derby alternative rock band Bivouac.

"He just wound up coming up on stage one night," recalled fellow drummer Grohl in the 2021 BBC documentary When Nirvana Came to Britain.

"I'm not sure how he wound up backstage with make-up and paint all over him, but he became a dear friend. Kurt loved him, we all loved him."

Tony seen backstage in full make-up, before performing with the band for what would turn out to be the last time
Tony seen backstage in full make-up, before performing with the band for what would turn out to be the last time

The feeling was mutual for Tony, who describes himself as having been a bit a of a "damaged" character around that period, noting: "Kurt took me under his wing.

"Maybe he'd been through a similar thing psychologically and whatnot. And it was very good, he always listened and was a lovely guy - very shy, funny, and we used to have a right old laugh."

Initially, he says, Cobain just wanted him to sweep the floor between songs, but soon found his dancing "added another bit of a groove on stage".

His memories of that famous final night in Berkshire - which Grohl revealed had "a huge significance" on the band emotionally - remain "bittersweet".

While it let a little light into some dark days for them all, darker ones were to come, and it was the final time Tony ever spoke to his friend in person. Almost two years later, Cobain took his own life at the age of 27 - weeks before Nirvana's planned return to the UK for a string of shows at London's Brixton Academy.

"I lost my mind quite a bit after that," says Tony, who quit his band soon after and didn't pick up his drumsticks again until 2000. "It left me in a very odd place."

'Pure escapism'

Nowadays, the computer software tester and semi-pro musician is very much back in the groove. After backing Julian Cope in various projects for a decade, he is now playing in three bands - Dogntank , Island Apes and Great Raven, the latter with his partner Lucy.

His dancing days are over, though, due to too many surfing injuries. However he is encouraging festival-goers at Reading and Leeds this weekend to truly let go of themselves, as he did in the same fields all those years ago, and similarly feed off the energy of modern headliners such as the Arctic Monkeys, Dave, The 1975 and Megan Thee Stallion.

"You don't need any drugs," he says. "You get dancing to music, you react to that sound and you're away - it's pure escapism. If you can project that to other people in the audience and get them riled up and going, just the same as Bez would've done, all the better for it.

"I'd get a lot of criticism from people going, 'Mate that's rubbish, why are you doing that? I could do that'. And it's like, yeah that's the whole point... I was a fan and it hopefully gives the fans that contact and [gets them] thinking, anybody can do anything, really."

Nirvana on MTV
Cobain and Grohl pictured performing at MTV Live and Loud in December 1993

Although he won't be heading back to Reading, Tony is hoping to recover from Covid in time to attend the remembrance gig for another drummer, Grohl's late Foo Fighters bandmate Taylor Hawkins, at Wembley Stadium next weekend.

His enforced isolation has at least given him a chance to catch up on some more films chronicling other legendary nights from the annals of British music history.

"One brilliant one that I saw this week was one of Oasis at Knebworth," he says. "Now, I was never an Oasis fan, but I'm always fascinated by the rock documentary and it was quite funny because I was watching and Noel was on about making history, [saying] 'This is going to be the the gig of the decade'.

"And I thought, hold on a minute... we did that four years previous!"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Elon Musk's Starlink internet service surprises some customers with price cuts to their monthly plan

    SpaceX said in an email to a customer that the new prices are "meant to reflect parity in purchasing power across our customers."

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from