Reading knife attack: Khairi Saadallah charged with three counts of murder

The man arrested in connection with the Reading knife attack has been charged with three counts of murder.

Khairi Saadallah, 25, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder, counter-terrorism police said.

He is accused of killing David Wails, 49; Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, and James Furlong, 36, in Forbury Gardens on 20 June.

Three other victims were also stabbed but have been discharged from hospital.

A post-mortem found those killed had each died of a single stab wound.

The charges came ahead of a vigil organised by Reading Borough Council in memory of three men, who were friends.

Mr Furlong's family released a new tribute on Saturday, expressing their gratitude to those who had rushed to help the men following the attack.

Mr Furlong's family said: "We would like to start by thanking the police for their ongoing help, including their remarkable bravery. They have been a pillar of support.

"Equally, we would like to express our gratitude to the emergency services, members of the public and the wider Reading community, who did all they could to help and save the lives of those who had been injured that night."

The statement added: "To James' colleagues and pupils at the Holt School: he spoke often of how much he loved where he worked and his passion for developing the students. He cared so much and was very proud of each and every one of you.

"James was passionate about creating a more loving and caring society. His time with us was cut far too short but the impact he made will live on, long long into the future. His family, his friends and those who have met him - he made us all a better person.

"We are so proud of him. James was, and always will be, so very much loved by us all."

Saturday night's vigil was being streamed online on the council's Facebook page, and involved the lighting of a remembrance candle and messages from the community read by the mayor of Reading.

People were asked to light a candle on their doorsteps or have a light in their windows as part of the vigil.