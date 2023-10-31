Reading: HMRC lodges second winding-up petition of year against League One club

Reading have been served with another winding-up petition by His Majesty's Revenue & Customs over unpaid taxes.

It is the second time in four months the club has been threatened with liquidation by creditors because of unresolved debts.

A winding-up petition can be resolved when a debt is paid or by arrangement of a payment plan with the creditor, in this case HMRC.

If unresolved, it could lead to a business going into administration.

So far this season, League One Reading have been dealing with a number issues both on and off the pitch which were carried over from their 2022-23 campaign, when they were relegated from the Championship.

The club have frequently struggled to pay wages on time, resulting in them having points deducted by the English Football League as punishment.

They have already have been docked four points this season and sit bottom of the third tier with just six points.

Reading's Chinese owner Dai Yongge has been unable to resolve cashflow problems and he announced in September that he was open to "credible offers of interest" to buy the financially troubled club.

A BBC Sport investigation this summer revealed problems with getting money out of China and into the UK.

It is the fifth time Reading have been issued with a winding-up petition, with the club avoiding total collapse on four previous occasions.

BBC Sport has contacted Reading for comment.