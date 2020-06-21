Reading stabbings declared a ‘terrorist incident’ by police

Police at the Abbey gateway of Forbury Gardens in Reading town centre after the incident on Saturday. (PA)

Police investigating a multiple-stabbing attack in Reading on Saturday have declared that the rampage was a “terrorist incident”.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said in a statement on Sunday that the investigation into the attack, in which three people died, was being handed over to a counter-terrorism unit.

A statement issued on the TVP website on Sunday said: "Counter Terrorism Policing can now confirm that the stabbing incident that happened in Reading last night, has now been declared a terrorist incident.

"Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) have been working closely with Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Department throughout the night.

Armed police officers at a block of flats off the Basingstoke Road in Reading after the incident at Forbury Gardens. (PA)

"Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, Senior National Coordinator for the Counter Terrorism Policing network, has this morning declared the incident a terrorist incident, and CTPSE will be taking over the investigation."

Downing Street said on Sunday that prime minister Boris Johnson has held a meeting with security officials, police and senior ministers over the fatal stabbings.

Johnson’s official spokesman said: "PM held a meeting at 9am with security officials, police and senior ministers in No 10.

"The PM was updated on the ongoing investigation into the fatal stabbings in Reading yesterday."

