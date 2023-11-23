Reading fire: Dramatic moment man winched to safety after huge blaze breaks out
Two people have been hospitalised after a huge fire broke out in Reading town centre at an under construction building sending plumes of smoke into the sky.
The fire close to Reading train station began at around 11.38am this morning at the Station Hill development site.
Video from the scene showed a man being winched to safety, as paramedics confirmed two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.
The footage showed a man on the rooftop climbing to safety in the crane as large flames raged around him. Crowds below cheered and applauded as he got away safely.
A number of fire crews and emergency services remain at the scene.
Fire in Reading. Rescue of trapped person. pic.twitter.com/DAivXldypy
— Chris Lauder (@ChrLauder) November 23, 2023
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of the blaze near the city's Napier Road at 11.38am on Thursday.
It said: "A number of our crews are currently on the scene. While emergency services work, we ask that people avoid the area where possible and close windows and doors if you live or work nearby."
A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance Service said: "I can confirm we've taken two people to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for further assessment and treatment for smoke inhalation, neither of whom were severe cases.
"We are now on stand-by supporting the fire service (which is a standard operational procedure when they are working at height and at scale).
"We have our hazardous area response team, an ambulance, the Thames Valley Air Ambulance critical care car, an operational commander, a tactical adviser and a tactical commander at the scene."
This is a breaking news story. More follows.