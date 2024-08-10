Reading FC legends from different eras meet for the first time

Rod Thornhill (left) and Dave Kitson both played for Reading FC [Ian Thornhill]

Two Reading FC legends from different eras met on the eve of the new football season.

Rod “Spider” Thornhill, who made more than 220 appearances for the Royals in the 1960s, met Dave Kitson, who played for the club between 2003 and 2008.

Kitson, who now runs his own academy, visited Thornhill and other residents at the Parsons Grange Care Home in Shinfield.

A member of the record-breaking team that won the Championship with 106 points in 2006, Kitson gave a talk to the residents about his playing days.

Thornhill (top row, second from left) pictured with Reading's first team squad in August 1968 [Getty Images/Mirrorpix]

Kitson - pictured here scoring against Derby in May 2008 - now runs his own academy [Getty Images]

"It was great to meet Rod and have a chat about our experiences of playing for Reading," he said.

"It was a pleasure to be able to give a talk to Rod and the other Parsons Grange residents."

The Royals kick off their League One campaign against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s at 17:30 BST.

Thornhill's son, Ian, is a Reading fan and an author of a book about his father’s time playing at the former Elm Park.

"It was wonderful meeting Dave Kitson and to hear him reminiscing about his playing days with Reading FC,” Ian said.

"It was also great to see Dave take the opportunity to listen to the residents at Parsons Grange on a range of subjects and also have a chat about football with my dad.

"My dad got his 'Spider' nickname as he was 6ft 1in tall and a bit gangly, so when he marked you, he was all over you!"

