Reading books can make children feel 'stupid', says award-winning author

Reading books can make modern children feel "stupid", the author of How to Train Your Dragon has claimed.

Award-winning author Cressida Cowell said television and computer games have made children "more visual" than when she was young.

She warned that young people who suffer from dyslexia and are used to watching TV may be put off reading books because they make them feel stupid.

"How on earth can you love something that makes you feel stupid?" she added.

The 56-year-old former children's laureate described TV as "incessant" and effortless to watch, while books can be associated with school and make youngsters feel stupid.

Writing in Teach Primary magazine, the author said: "Making a book that a child of today will read with the same amount of pleasure that I read books with when I was a kid is rather trickier than it sounds.

"When I was a child, the telly was terrible. There was no internet, no PlayStation.

"Now the telly is glorious and incessant, and it is magically 'beamed' into children's heads without them having to do anything, whereas books can become associated with school and hard work, but if a child has dyslexia, it can be worse than that.

"In that case, books can sometimes come to represent something that actively makes the child feel stupid, and how on earth can you love something that makes you feel stupid?

"So I have to work very, very hard to overturn that impression and make sure that the stories are worth the effort the child has to put in to access them."

Cressida Cowell said she works 'very hard' to ensure children find her stories engaging

Ms Cowell was children's laureate between 2019 and 2022 and among her awards are the Audie Award for Middle Grade for How to Train Your Dragon: A Dragon's Fury in 2017 and the Nestlé Smarties Book Prize for 0 to 5 years for That Rabbit Belongs to Emily Brown in 2006.

Ofcom estimates that three-to-four-year-olds spend an average of three hours a day watching screens.

Children's screen time is thought to have increased significantly during the pandemic when home schooling and Zoom calls became common.

A recent study by researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign found that children who spend less than an hour on iPads and other gadgets each day are likely to develop better brains than their peers.

Children who were on electronics for less than an hour a day were significantly better at remembering information, controlling impulses and had greater overall executive function.

Ms Cowell said: "Children today are very visual (all that screen time), and you do have to bear that in mind when you are writing and make sure that the story whips along at a cracking pace.

"However, that doesn't mean you have to 'dumb down' the content. That would be boring.

"Children may be more impatient than when I was a kid, but they certainly aren't less intelligent."

Ms Cowell is most well known for her best-selling book series, How to Train Your Dragon, which subsequently became an award-winning franchise adapted for the screen by DreamWorks.

As of 2015, the series has sold more than seven million copies around the world.