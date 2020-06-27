Reading attack: Khairi Saadallah charged with murder

Khairi Saadallah, 25, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder following a knife attack in Reading on 20 June, counter-terror police have said.

Three men died and in the stabbings in Forbury Gardens on 20 June in an attack later designated as a terrorist incident by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A further three people were take to hospital. All have since been released.

Saadallah, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday, 29 June.

More follows…



