Meet the must-have pillowcase with over 50,000 5-star reviews — grab your own for 25% off right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's no secret that In The Know readers like to shop. From selling out the Dyson Airwrap to buying up Justin Bieber's favorite desk chair, they know what's worth dropping money on. That includes this super soft and luxurious silk pillowcase.

We first wrote about the Blissy silk pillowcases while it was on sale at Nordstrom Rack, and readers immediately bought thousands of dollars worth of the pillowcases. So, we thought we'd share the wealth if you missed out on shopping for them last time! Don't stress — they're still on sale.

If you shop now, you can take 25% off storewide (yes, this includes the pillowcases!) as part of the Blissy Early Spring Sale. This is truly the best way to celebrate National Sleep Month.

All Blissy silk pillowcases are handmade with 100% Pure Mulberry Silk. According to the company, the pillowcases are completely natural, hypoallergenic and are certified OEKO-TEX standard (meaning no harmful substances were used in the making of the textile). Oh, and it's totally machine washable, which is honestly the best thing ever.

Silk pillowcases offer so much more than a luxe look in your bedroom. Sleeping on standard cotton pillowcases leads to more friction, thanks to the high-absorbing fibers. This translates to tugging and pulling on the skin and hair. Since silk pillowcases have a tight weave (read: they're smoother), they absorb less moisture than their counterparts, and your skin and hair will stay more hydrated overnight. The decrease in friction means those with acne and rosacea will experience less chafing and irritation.

Sleeping with a Blissy pillowcase is a powerful addition to your skin care and hair care routines that requires basically no effort? Sweet.

The pillowcases come in standard, queen and king sizes in a whopping 31 different colors. There's pink, navy, gray, champagne and this dope marble option:

One shopper who gave the pillowcase a "10/10" wrote that "the quality lives up to the descriptions. Pillow is still soft after 10+ washes, always stays cool. My skin and hair are doing way better." Another wrote that they notice the difference most in their hair, explaining that it's "not frizzy and full of tangles in the morning" since sleeping with the Blissy pillowcase.

I also know of one happy customer who has bought the Blissy silk pillowcase as a gift for all her loved ones each Christmas and birthday for the past five years. (It's my mother, and yes, I reap all the benefits every gift-giving season.)

The post Meet the must-have pillowcase with over 50,000 5-star reviews — grab your own for 25% off right now appeared first on In The Know.

