The Reader: Spending on defence builds our self-reliance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA)

Boris Johnson’s decision to increase spending at a time when the world is transitioning is based upon a sensible reassessment of our national interest.

The 2020s will be defined increasingly by how the UK will navigate post-Brexit and show its self-reliance and determination in defence matters. The UK can no longer be beholden to basing its security upon the US and must navigate its own path if necessary as the US looks at rebuilding its economy post-Covid.

A Biden administration will look towards a more multipolar world, in which powers such as China and Russia will increasingly define the strategic landscape as well as its traditional allies such as the UK becoming more self-reliant.

Europe is at a crossroads, and a British maritime military build-up will show the utility of “peace through strength”.

Oliver Steward

Editor’s reply

Dear Oliver

I agree with you about the UK embarking on a maritime-led global posture and strategy. But be careful what you wish for. This doesn’t mean abandoning the close, practical alliance with the US. We are genuine partners in many fields, not least intelligence gathering, and key programmes such as the F-35 aircraft. The partnerships through Nato, the UN and OSCE are vital, but they must be balanced, and not just seen as a sales opportunity for kit from the senior member, the US.

Robert Fox, Defence Editor

Cleaner fuel will tackle pollution

While the PM’s 10-point plan big bets on hydrogen and wind, the environment cannot wait for electric cars and other transport. There are 20 million petrol vehicles on UK roads with millions joining them in the next decade, meaning demand for petrol will not drop dramatically.

Boris has to introduce a greener E10 fuel in 2021 if he is to make progress cleaning up polluting roads during his premiership.

Grant Pearson