Reader fears privatizing mental health treatment will reduce access, not increase it

Staff
·4 min read

Familiar pattern disappoints

Gov. McMaster’s recent State of the State caught my attention.

Through an executive order, the governor has asked DHHS to “evaluate how mental health counseling services are delivered… and explore private sector alternatives.” Forgive me for being skeptical but as a S.C. public school educator, I can’t help but feel this is an inadequate response.

I agree the state of mental health for South Carolina youth should be of the highest priority, but is “privatizing” these services really the best course of action? Wouldn’t this shift make services costlier for the individual while making it virtually impossible for low-income families to access the resources they desperately need?

The state would be better served building upon the infrastructure already present within the Department of Mental Health, rather than creating a competition between it and private businesses.

This suggestion from the governor seems to fit a pattern that is far too familiar. McMaster would rather seek out privatized solutions than provide mental health professionals, already serving within education, the tools necessary to meet the reality of this moment.

This is a shameful attempt at showing concern for a real problem and would only create a larger gap between those in our state.

Saylor Fox, Greenville

Afghanistan and democracy

A recent letter entitled “What about Afghanistan?” used President Biden’s Jan. 6 speech remembering the attack on the U.S. Capitol as a springboard to bring up some favorite Republican talking points.

The writer seemed to lay the blame for the unfortunate withdrawal from Afghanistan with President Biden, so let’s review history.

Republican President George W. Bush initiated the action in Afghanistan in 2001. Our involvement extended through the presidencies of Obama and Trump. No one ended it.

A poll by the Associated Press before the final withdrawal revealed that most Americans thought the war wasn’t worth fighting.

Remember the February 2020 deal between the Trump administration and Taliban that set May 1, 2021, as the final withdrawal date?

Does he think that a withdrawal by Trump’s May 1 date would have gone better than the operation ending Aug. 30?

The writer brought up the 2012 attack on two U.S. government facilities in Benghazi, Libya. Ten investigations into this matter, six by Republican-led committees of Congress, found no improper actions by Obama administration officials.

We now have evidence of prior planning before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and many besides President Biden have called it “an attack on democracy.”

Andrew Gowan, West Columbia

Restore police budgets

South Carolina cities were forced to cut police budgets during the 2020-21 pandemic crisis: Columbia’s budget by nearly $2 million; Myrtle Beach by $3 million; Mt. Pleasant deferred a $1.5 million training facility, and Spartanburg cut $1 million.

In 2022, our objective should be to “re-fund” the police for safer communities. Otherwise, we might find ourselves in the position of Vermont or California.

Recently, the NBC Nightly News featured a story about Burlington, Vt.,, embracing the idea of defunding the police by 30 percent. As a result, the city of 44,000 soon found itself with just 64 officers, down from 93 in 2019.

The result of the cuts and resignations? Some routine patrols were reduced or stopped altogether. Police had to prioritize calls so that calls deemed less serious had much longer response times -- if they responded.

In San Diego, Mayor London Breed defunded her police force by $120 million. As a result, crime is now up 50 percent between 2019 and 2021.

We cannot allow what happened in those states to happen in South Carolina. So instead of defunding, we need to “re-fund” our police.

Michael A Letts, CEO In-VestUSA, Columbia

Who chooses?

State Legislators appear to fear the voters.

Once again, they draw district voting maps to protect legislators so that they do not have to run in competitive races.

I was brought up to think that in America, voters choose their representatives. I was wrong.

Here in South Carolina, legislators now choose their voters, so that they do not have to worry about their behavior. No wonder there is so much corruption here.

Warren Hix, Columbia

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Mitch Marner's magic returns as Leafs lock in on Atlantic

    Mitch Marner starred in the Maple Leafs 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues, assisting Auston Matthews as well as scoring his own eye-catching goal. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is determined to win the Atlantic Division and the Leafs will need all of Mitch Marner's magic to do it.&nbsp; On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar also addresses the Dallas Cowboys comparisons and surveys the trade market for defensive reinforcements.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • China mandates 3-day Olympic torch relay amid virus concerns

    BEIJING (AP) — China is limiting the torch relay for the Winter Olympics to only three days amid coronavirus worries, organizers said Friday. The flame will be displayed only in enclosed venues that are deemed “safe and controllable,” according to officials. No public transit routes would be disturbed and normal life would continue for the 20 million residents of the capital, where a handful of new COVID-19 cases have been recorded over recent days. Beijing’s deputy sports director, Yang Haibin,

  • Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches on the balcony of his apartment in Innsbruck, Austria, days after surgery on a ruptured ACL in his right knee. “It’s quite a big difference now," said Kilde after winning Friday's downhill. “It’s always been a dream for me to

  • Raptors' mismatch hunting yields mixed results vs. Heat

    The Toronto Raptors tried to out-size the Miami Heat with assorted mismatches and the result was inconsistent. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • Canadian Olympians stuck in isolation are forced to get creative to stay in shape

    It had been four or five years since Eric Radford had done burpees. But Radford and pairs figure skating partner Vanessa James were forced to get creative in trying to stay fit when they were forced to isolate with COVID-19 barely a month before the Beijing Olympics. Radford would play their free skate music — Harry Styles' soulful "Falling" — and do lung-busting burpees for the entire four-and-a-half minutes. "That’s definitely a good way to get your heart rate up," Radford said. "But it was ve

  • Are the Dallas Cowboys the Maple Leafs of the NFL?

    Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have now lost 11 straight postseason games, over a 26-year stretch since their last Super Bowl victory. This string of defeats has lead to comparisons with the Maple Leafs, who last playoff series win was in 2004, but is this a fair association given that heartbreak in Toronto really stretches all the way back to 1967? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before