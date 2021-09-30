Reader-Favorite Farm Rio Dropped New Up-To-50%-Off Must-Have Styles
The fashion moment you've been waiting for (or maybe didn't even know you needed) is here: Farm Rio added a fresh batch of colorful styles to its up-to-50%-off sale section — and, is also throwing free carbon-neutral shipping on orders over $50 into the mix. The Brazilian brand first popped onto our radar as an R29-readers' favorite after the brand’s July 4th promo clocked in as the holiday weekend’s top-shopped event across the board (according to all that juicy anonymous shopping data we tap). For any who missed out on snagging the most wanted tropical-chic wares for a discount the first go-round, then this is your next best shot.
Known for its delightfully over-the-top prints (we're talking bananas and toucans, here), Farm Rio is the ideal vibe for summer 2021: bright, bold, and ready to party. Not to mention, the sweeping silhouettes and breezy fabrics are ideal for layering-upon-layering weather. And, best of all, its pieces are designer quality minus the designer price tag. We can see any of the brand's conversation-starting styles being effortlessly paired with shoes from casual sneakers to booties or very dressy heels. It's not just Farm Rio's fashion that's worth fawning over, the brand also boasts an eco-friendly edge; holding partnerships with several non-profit organizations that match purchases with tree-planting in the Amazon rainforest. (A deeper dive into the brand — including everything from its backstory to its bestsellers and beyond — is coming soon!)
Before we digress any further, click ahead to snap up our favorites from Farm Rio's sale selection — and, trust us when we say, it was exceedingly difficult to narrow it down.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?
27 Really Good Fashion Sales To Shop Right Now
The Best Casual Summer Dresses Your Money Can Buy