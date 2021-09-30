Reader-Favorite Farm Rio Dropped New Up-To-50%-Off Must-Have Styles

The fashion moment you've been waiting for (or maybe didn't even know you needed) is here: Farm Rio added a fresh batch of colorful styles to its up-to-50%-off sale section — and, is also throwing free carbon-neutral shipping on orders over $50 into the mix. The Brazilian brand first popped onto our radar as an R29-readers' favorite after the brand’s July 4th promo clocked in as the holiday weekend’s top-shopped event across the board (according to all that juicy anonymous shopping data we tap). For any who missed out on snagging the most wanted tropical-chic wares for a discount the first go-round, then this is your next best shot.



Known for its delightfully over-the-top prints (we're talking bananas and toucans, here), Farm Rio is the ideal vibe for summer 2021: bright, bold, and ready to party. Not to mention, the sweeping silhouettes and breezy fabrics are ideal for layering-upon-layering weather. And, best of all, its pieces are designer quality minus the designer price tag. We can see any of the brand's conversation-starting styles being effortlessly paired with shoes from casual sneakers to booties or very dressy heels. It's not just Farm Rio's fashion that's worth fawning over, the brand also boasts an eco-friendly edge; holding partnerships with several non-profit organizations that match purchases with tree-planting in the Amazon rainforest. (A deeper dive into the brand — including everything from its backstory to its bestsellers and beyond — is coming soon!)



Before we digress any further, click ahead to snap up our favorites from Farm Rio's sale selection — and, trust us when we say, it was exceedingly difficult to narrow it down.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Story continues





Farm Rio Mixed Off-White Prints Maxi Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Pineapple Galore Smocked Waist Maxi Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Under The Sea Maxi Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Red Tropical Shine Mini Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Striped Scarf Maxi Ruffled Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Bright Forest Midi Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio mixed stripes strapless maxi dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Dual Scarves Print Midi Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio green papaya salad midi dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Fruit Forest Maxi Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Red Tiki Bananas Maxi Tiered Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Caramel Raining Bananas Midi Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Striped Scarf Maxi Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio The Toucan’s Garden Embroidered Dres, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Rainbow Mixed Prints Maxi Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Pink Embroidered Pineapples Puff Sleeves Midi Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Mixed Prints Midi Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio green papaya salad mini dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Tiny Fruits Midi Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio green raining bananas maxi wrap dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Amazonia Forest Utility Jumpsuit, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Toucan Paradise Eyelet Pants, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Mini Toucans Blazer Jumpsuit, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Off White Macaw Midi Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Mixed Picnic Maxi Dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Caramel Raining Bananas Shorts, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Mystic Jungle Wrap Jumper, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio dual prints papaya dream maxi wrap dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio mixed stripes pants, $, available at Farm Rio





Farm Rio Richelieu Crossed Front Midi Dress, $, available at Farm Rio

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

27 Really Good Fashion Sales To Shop Right Now

The Best Casual Summer Dresses Your Money Can Buy

Readers Share Their Must-Pack Travel Shoes For Sum