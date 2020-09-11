I read all those Trump tell-alls. Here's what I learned

Hardly a day goes by without another book about the Trump White House - by a devoted former aide or a disgruntled ex-employee. Together, what do they tell us about the man?

"Has there ever been a presidency like this?" the author of one of the many, many books about President Donald Trump is asked. "I assured him there had not," was the reply.

Trump, the high-profile businessman and reality star who upset the odds to become president, was always going to be a popular literary subject.

And those books keep on coming.

This week alone saw headline-making additions to an already creaking bookcase from veteran journalist Bob Woodward and Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen.

There have been blockbuster works from reporters, family tell-alls and there is a whole industry of pro-Trump books from conservative authors.

But this round-up focuses on works by those who worked with Trump either during the campaign or in the White House.

It is a long cast list:

John Bolton , Trump's former national security adviser, who was either fired or quit, depending on what version of events you hear. Trump called him "one of the dumbest people I've met in government"

, Trump's former national security adviser, who was either fired or quit, depending on what version of events you hear. Trump called him "one of the dumbest people I've met in government" James Comey , the former FBI director controversially fired by Trump. He is not a fan of Trump, who in return calls Comey a "sleazebag". His work has the unusual index entry "Trump, Donald J. Attempted hug by".

, the former FBI director controversially fired by Trump. He is not a fan of Trump, who in return calls Comey a "sleazebag". His work has the unusual index entry "Trump, Donald J. Attempted hug by". Andrew McCabe, a former FBI deputy director who was fired by the Trump administration soon after Comey. Trump called him a "major sleazebag"

a former FBI deputy director who was fired by the Trump administration soon after Comey. Trump called him a "major sleazebag" Anthony Scaramucci , who had a mayfly-like run as communications director in 2017. His book is supportive of Trump but "The Mooch" has since become a critic (Trump: "A loser who begged to come back")

, who had a mayfly-like run as communications director in 2017. His book is supportive of Trump but "The Mooch" has since become a critic (Trump: "A loser who begged to come back") Sean Spicer , who resigned as Trump's press secretary when Scaramucci was appointed. He doesn't bear a grudge against the president in his book

, who resigned as Trump's press secretary when Scaramucci was appointed. He doesn't bear a grudge against the president in his book Sarah Sanders, Spicer's successor until July last year. She remains loyal and Trump has called her a "warrior"

Spicer's successor until July last year. She remains loyal and Trump has called her a "warrior" Chris Christie, the first governor to endorse Trump in 2016. He headed his transition team but was removed, reportedly on the orders of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. He is said to be helping Trump prepare for the debates in this year's election

the first governor to endorse Trump in 2016. He headed his transition team but was removed, reportedly on the orders of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. He is said to be helping Trump prepare for the debates in this year's election Omarosa Manigault Newman, a contestant on The Apprentice when it was hosted by Trump before later joining him on the campaign and at the White House. Trump says she was "despised by everyone"

a contestant on The Apprentice when it was hosted by Trump before later joining him on the campaign and at the White House. Trump says she was "despised by everyone" Anonymous , an author who calls themselves a "senior Trump administration official". Their identity remains unknown but they've promised to come forward this year. Trump says he already knows who they are, and has called them a "fraud"

, an author who calls themselves a "senior Trump administration official". Their identity remains unknown but they've promised to come forward this year. Trump says he already knows who they are, and has called them a "fraud" Corey Lewandowski, Trump's first campaign manager during his presidential run, and deputy campaign manager David Bossie, who together give a positive account of the bid

Trump's first campaign manager during his presidential run, and deputy campaign manager who together give a positive account of the bid Cliff Sims, a conservative journalist who served as a communications aide. Of all the titles his books can neither be dismissed as a hatchet job or a hagiography. Trump called him a "mess" and a "low level" staffer. There was a legal dispute between the two but he's reportedly back onside.

The books are by their very nature partial, and given the accounts often depend on reports of private conversations, we only have the author's word to go on that they took place. Those writing sympathetically have been painted as apologists looking for a way back in, while the critical writers have been accused of holding a grudge.

But taken together, what do you get?

'I need loyalty. I expect loyalty'

Whatever the author's final verdict of Trump is, there is a major recurring theme.

"Donald Trump has a fierce code of loyalty," writes Spicer. "Nothing hurts him deeper than when someone he trusts is disloyal," says Lewandowski and Bossie. "Loyalty was the key factor" in appointments, Bolton says.

Cohen, in Disloyal, and Comey, in A Higher Loyalty, build their titles around this concept.

Comey's book - part memoir, part leadership study, part expose - hints at the moment Trump reportedly told him "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty," when Comey was FBI director. Comey says he refused. He did not last much longer in his job.

In Trump's world loyalty is the currency that decides who survives and who has the ear of the president. Sometimes, it spills into policy. In his account of the Trump administration's dealings with Venezuela, Bolton quotes Trump as saying of opposition leader Juan Guaidó: "I want him to say he will be extremely loyal to the United States and no one else."

But for most loyalty in Trump's world is a one-way street. As Sims notes in the final chapter of his book: "I had let my personal relationship to the president blind me to the one unfailing truth that applied to anyone with whom he didn't share a last name: we were all disposable."

The 'unicorn' president

A demand for loyalty is partly why several authors compare Trump to a mob boss. At least when Comey and McCabe do it they have some authority, having spent their careers in law enforcement.

He got off lightly with that particular comparison. To Anonymous, Trump is like a "12-year-old in an air traffic control tower". Comey says his leadership is a "forest fire". Omarosa, whose book even by Trump memoir standards takes few prisoners, calls him "a racist, a bigot and a misogynist".

In his corner Trump can count on Christie, who says he was "everything I was - but on jet fuel". Most memorably of all, Spicer says Trump is "a unicorn, riding a unicorn over a rainbow".

Life with the president. The good...

There is a very little common ground in the books between what Trump's supporters and his detractors say about his character. To the admiring voices he is a man of charisma, sharp instinct and political skill. To them his unique speaking style - while occasionally exasperating - is a gift.

Trump "knew how to speak to the people", says Lewandowski and Bossie.

Spicer quotes his father as saying: "Many candidates say something like, 'I will fight for policies that will create a better economy,' while Trump says 'I'm going to get your job back."

