Read Speaker Moore’s letter to legislator about ‘historic’ office assignment in basement

Almost one month since a Democratic lawmaker unsuccessfully asked the Wake County District Attorney to open an investigation into Speaker Tim Moore, the House Republican leader relocated his office to the basement of the Legislative Building.

In a letter dated Sept. 21, Moore tells Rep. Terence Everitt, a Democrat from Wake County, that he reassigned him to Room 24, a former supply closet, after he learned of an “altercation with a fellow Democratic colleague.”

“I want you to know that I take the safety and security of you and every member of the legislature very seriously and have determined it appropriate to elevate your security,” Moore wrote.

He said the room had never been used as an office in 50 years.

“It is an office that we have held in reserve for quite some time for special circumstances and those members especially deserving or in need of such accommodations,” Moore continued. “In some ways this office assignment is historic, mind you in a very insignificant way.

Moore hand-delivered the letter to Everitt on Thursday morning, the speaker’s office said.

Everitt told The News & Observer that he has never feared for his safety or security in the building and that this was retaliation for standing up against Moore.

The district attorney said she didn’t see a basis for a case and wouldn’t open an investigation.

Here is the letter.

