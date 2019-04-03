Read and React: The XFL will apparently learn nothing from the AAF

Welcome to Read and React, Yahoo Sports’ daily newsletter. Every morning, we serve up and break down the day’s top sports stories, from breaking news to impactful storytelling to that viral video everyone’s watching.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 3. Here’s hoping your weekend plans didn’t involve watching a second-rate football game.

The AAF has suspended operations

Well, that was quick. With just eight weekends in the books and two weekends to go, the Alliance of American Football suspended operations on Tuesday. The door was left slightly ajar, but the writing is on the wall. League owner Tom Dundon is already out $70 million and we don’t know many rich people who became rich by throwing good money after bad. While the league opened to some surprisingly positive headlines the week after the Super Bowl, the league failed to hold any sustained interest. And once March Madness rolled around that was pretty much it. AAF players were left with Johnny Manziel having to serve as the voice of reason.

What does this mean for the XFL?

Apparently nothing. Vince McMahon just cashed $270 million worth of WWE stock that will go toward the league next year and the XFL is reportedly interested in acquiring some of the AAF’s assets.

The fact that McMahon is willing to burn through a lot more money than Dundon should guarantee the XFL a longer shelf life. But make no mistake: Absolutely no one is going to give this league the benefit of the doubt from the get-go. And why should they? The American public has roundly rejected every outdoor football league not named the NFL and it’s hard to ever see that changing. While the appetite for pro football is never ending, it’s clear the year-round NFL news machine is filling the February-August void just fine. Lesser leagues need not apply, especially if they can’t afford to be in it for the long haul.

NBA: Russell Westbrook records double triple double

The Thunder star has made triple doubles a routine occurrence, but what he did on Tuesday made us stand up and take notice again. 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds against the Lakers for only the second double triple double in league history. We’ll give you one guess who got the other one. (Rhymes with ‘Milt’)

Russell Wilson sets deadline for new deal with Seattle

Most people want to be done with their taxes by April 15. Russ? He wants a new monster deal with the Seahawks by then or … something. The Super Bowl-winning QB is already working on a four-year, $87 million deal and he’ll make even more once the two sides come to an agreement. Like “highest paid player in the NFL” more.

And no, Jalen Lecque’s plan doesn’t even involve going to China or Australia like LaMelo Ball. Our own Sam Cooper explains more here but Lecque’s loophole basically centers around the fact that Lecque went to high school for five years. Guy has to have one serious case of senioritis by this point, right?

• This might be the best Phil Mickelson story ever

• Steph Curry presented his list of the five best players in NBA history

• The new NFL draft hats are an abomination

Take that, DC!

Hours after they booed him mercilessly, Nationals fans received a “miss you too” from their old friend, Bryce Harper. (Man, this rivalry is going to be fun.)

