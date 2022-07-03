Read a probable cause statement detailing the murder charge against Jennifer Hall

This May, Jennifer Hall was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the 2002 death of a woman at a Missouri hospital where Hall worked at the time.

Fern Franco’s was the last of nine suspicious deaths that spring at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, where Hall was a respiratory therapist.

Hall was the lone suspect from the beginning. But prosecutors didn’t believe they had sufficient evidence to bring charges against her. That changed this year, when Hall was arrested two weeks shy of the 20th anniversary of Franco’s death.

Allegations supporting the murder charge are laid out in this probable cause statement submitted by a Chillicothe police officer.