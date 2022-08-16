Read the NTSB report about the pilot who exited the plane before RDU emergency landing
The National Transportation Safety Board released its initial report into the July 29 incident in which pilot Charles Hew Crooks exited a plane before it made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
The report, released Aug. 16, describe the events that preceded Crooks’ mysterious death.
The circumstances surrounding the 23-year-old pilot have captured national attention, and the incident launched a massive search from numerous law enforcement agencies the afternoon of his death.
Crooks was found dead at 7 p.m., behind a house near Sunset Lake and Hilltop Needmore roads in the Sonoma Springs subdivision of Fuquay-Varina.
The report describes information the NTSB has gathered but does not draw any conclusions. Here is the report.