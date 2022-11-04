Read the NC state treasurer’s full report on hospitals and Medicare here

North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell recently released a report that says most state hospitals profited from treating Medicare patients, despite a claim from the N.C. Hospital Association in 2020 that the hospitals collectively lost more than $3 billion on Medicare.

Up to two-thirds of the state’s hospitals profited from Medicare in 2020, Folwell’s report says, earning a combined total of $87 million.

The hospital association called the report “misleading and untrue.”

“This report, like others the Treasurer has commissioned, fails to account for the incredible complexity of our healthcare system, including health insurance companies’ role in rising costs,” the association said.

