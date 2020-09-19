Read more: Our complete coverage of Emmy nominee 'Succession'

KEY SCENES STORY: Series: "Succession" Episode: "This Is Not for Tears". (L-R) Sarah Snook Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, in season 2 episode 10 of "Succession." Here's the key: Logan's family and executives discuss who should take the fall for misdeeds in the company that have recently gone public. The big deal: "The stakes were clear: They were discussing who would go to jail, and that was a meaty scene - a key building block scene that people who enjoy the show would enjoy seeing," says series creator and writer Jesse Armstrong, who singles out Mark Mylod's direction of the episode as also key to making it work.