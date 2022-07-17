Read the letter Texas Democrats wrote to Biden asking him to declare a public health emergency so telehealth providers can dispense abortion-inducing medication

Isabella Zavarise
·1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden listens to leaders from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) after seeing the first image from the new Webb Space Telescope in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium on July 11, 2022 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Joe Biden listens to leaders from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) after seeing the first image from the new Webb Space Telescope in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium on July 11, 2022 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Texas Democrats asked the President to protect doctors who dispense abortion-inducing medication.

  • Democrats said for most Texans traveling hundreds of miles for an abortion isn't a realistic option.

  • Over 50 lawmakers and abortion advocacy groups signed the letter.

Democrats in Texas on Saturday sent a letter to President Biden asking him to protect out-of-state providers who prescribe medical abortions.

The legislators requested the president declare a public health emergency so these telehealth providers could dispense abortion-inducing medication, such as mifepristone and misoprostol, without interruption.

In the letter, Democrats wrote that, for most Texans, traveling hundreds of miles for an abortion is not a realistic option.

"Many will face financial barriers to arranging the lodging, childcare, and transportation necessary to get out-of-state. Additionally, some will face other barriers, such as immigration checkpoints, abusive partners, or mental health concerns. In order to support these Texans who will not be able to access care out of state, we must make sure Texans can access FDA-approved abortion medication inside state lines."

Some of the additional requests the legislators asked for included supporting abortion funds, establishing a federal program for providers to dispense medications used for abortions, and invoking the federal government's supremacy over state laws that conflict with the Food and Drug Administration-approved regimen for medical abortions.

Over 50 lawmakers, abortion advocacy groups, and political candidates signed the letter addressed to the White House.

Read the original article on Business Insider

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w