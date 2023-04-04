Read the Trump indictment: Donald Trump charged with crimes in New York

Read a copy of the New York grand jury's indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The indictment, brought by the grand jury after the Manhattan District Attorney's office presented evidence, charges Trump with 34 felony counts of "falsifying business records in the first degree."

The accompanying statement of facts, which lays out details of the case, says Trump "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.

