Read an excerpt from Devashish Makhija's Oonga: 'There are places in this forest where the sunlight cannot reach'

Devashish Makhija
·6 min read

Filmmaker Devashish Makhija transitions his film Oonga into a novel of the same name, which sits deep within the conflict of the adivasis, naxalites, the CRPF, and a mining company. The following excerpt is reproduced here with due permission from Tulika Publishers.

***

There are places in this forest where the sunlight cannot reach. Where the trees close their green fingers tight and hold their wooden arms out to shield the ground from sight. The wind doesn't venture into these parts. The air hangs about silently, crouched like a beast of prey, ready to pounce on any strange whisper and carry it noiselessly to the ears of the guardians of this forest.

The softest creak of Hemla's pedalling echoes off the treetops, skims off the surface of the stream, and slithers into the dark belly of the jungle. Hemla knows it. She passes through this place often, on her way to the anganwadi where some tense, troubled adivasi always awaits her help. Hemla pedals faster. Nothing scares her. Least of all this deep dark jungle. She too was born of the same earth these trees grew from. She is a part of them. And they, an extension of her. But she doesn't like delays. There is so much for her to do, in so many villages. She's always short on time. If there's one thing that annoys her a little about her brothers and sisters, it is that they have no regard for Time. The adivasis move slowly. But the cityfolk move at express speed. And it always troubles Hemla that it is this difference in speed that might become the adivasis' undoing. It's not their fault, but when the world is changing this fast what can one do but try and keep pace with it, or fear being crushed under those giant giddy wheels.

Hemla doesn't like to pressure her people to change their ways, but deep down in her heart she knows that to survive one must adapt. Even the wild beasts do it. In Hemla's book, adaptation and justice are two different things. She will not fight that creature the cityfolk call 'development', not entirely at least. Some things development brings could be empowering. But in bringing these things, the adivasis' legal rights cannot be compromised. That's where Hemla draws the line. But on some days another thought haunts her. What rights do these trees have, if the cityfolk make all the laws? And if all these laws are of humans, by humans and for humans, what chance does a tree have? Is it fair to force a tree to make way for a road? A railway line? A building? Who fights for the trees?

It is when this thought grows inside her like a slithering vine that Hemla feels fear. Fear for the loss of goodness. Fear for the loss of kindness. Fear for the loss of green. Fear for the loss of life itself. Fear for all the things the trees give. For all the things the trees are. She fears for them. In turn she fears for her adivasi people. And for herself.

The trees know she feels this way. And they encircle her protectively.

But in doing so, they shut the sunlight out.

And the jungle becomes dark.

As Hemla turns a sharp bend she squeezes her brakes hard! Her path is blocked by a grim teenaged boy in a dusty bottlegreen uniform, a transistor radio slung across one shoulder, and a large automatic rifle across the other. From below the rust-red bandana around his forehead a large old burn mark travels down the side of his face, over his neck, and disappears 50 ] into the collar of his shirt. This burn mark has excavated the flesh along one side of him. It seems to have healed, although the fury it birthed has not.

The boy reaches for Hemla's cycle with his hand to reveal that his hand is burnt too. Beneath his shirt then must be a burn that travels all the way down his side. The pain that it wrought must be unimaginable. The anger that it left behind must be unimaginable too. Hemla, though, is unperturbed. She recognises Linga. She lets him grab the handlebar from her. He takes the cycle to one side, drops it into some foliage, out of sight.

When he turns he sees Hemla hasn't moved yet. He says in a low, almost emotionless voice, "Amma wants to talk to you."

Hemla is statue-still. She doesn't like unnecessary delays. "About what now?" she asks, revealing some of her exasperation.

Linga doesn't enjoy dialogue too much. He just points the gun at her, and watches her, waiting for her to start walking.

And, taking a deep breath, she does.

*

Hemla walks ahead without hesitation. She knows the way. Having crossed the stream, she turns left to climb the bank, when Linga stops her with his rifle. He points in the opposite direction. At first Hemla looks puzzled. And then she understands. The jungle-lok don't stay in one place for long. They need to keep changing their coordinates. That makes it difficult to hunt them, even for the most experienced foe.

The slender forest path cuts away from the stream, and without warning cuts back towards it, where Hemla walks past a silent figure scrubbing a green uniform in the water. The figure pauses to watch Hemla pass. Her hair comes undone. It is 51 ] long and lush. And falls like a stream down her shoulders and back. She would have been a beautiful sight, if the large blood stain on her green uniform was not there to puncture the beauty. She goes back to her washing.

A pair of wrinkled eyes silently watches Hemla walk past. They look like the eyes of the past. So wise and cold and fearsome they look. They belong to an old woman, noiselessly peeling potatoes in the dark behind a tree.

Turning up the bank, Hemla spies a very young girl stitching a tear in another green uniform. The uniform must be her own because her legs are unclothed. Her legs are skinny but dark and muscled and strong. She snaps a thread with her teeth as she watches Hemla walk past. There is a vacant familiarity in the look they give one another, but the familiarity stays unacknowledged.

In an orderly pile below a tree are stacked several rifles like the one Linga bears. A young boy, no older than Oonga, pours oil into the barrel of one of the rifles and proceeds to clean it with a long reed stalk. His hands are too small to bear the weight of the rifle easily. So his brows are knit, his focus unwavering. He concentrates on his chore so hard it makes Hemla's heart break a little. She betrays some recognition of this boy too.

Hemla can hear a low chanting now, "1¦ 2¦ 3¦ 4¦" and she sees about half a dozen children with heavy rifles in their little hands practising to 1 Load 2 Cock 3 Aim and 4 Fire their unloaded rifles. On '4' they all pull the trigger with an empty but frightening CHHUK.

Hemla knows these little ones. She remembers a time not too long ago when those little fingers used to be covered in chalk dust, not rifle grease.

Also See: Read an excerpt from Devesh Verma's The Politician, a fast-paced novel about ambition, power and politics

Books of the week: From a translation of Sane Guruji's Shyamchi Aai to Yashaswini Chandra's The Tale of the Horse, our picks

Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Pro specifications leak ahead of official launch in May

Read more on Arts & Culture by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Leafs-slaying Zamboni driver David Ayres is getting a Disney movie

    The Zamboni-driving "EBUG" who famously came in and beat the Leafs last year will be the subject of a Disney movie based on the wild story.

  • Cam Newton shuns retirement talk: 'There aren't 32 guys better than me'

    "Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.

  • Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT

    Bradley Beal scored six of his 33 points in overtime, and the Wizards extended their longest winning streak in three years with a 127-124 victory over the slumping Lakers.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Mariners CEO resigns after 'inappropriate' comments at speaking engagement

    Kevin Mather's tenure with the Mariners is over after 25 years.

  • Aaron Rodgers to guest host 10 episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in April

    Shailene Woodley confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that she is in fact engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

  • Palat, Stamkos, Hedman help Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2

    Ondrej Palat snapped a tie 8:04 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Monday night.

  • Vanessa Bryant slams Meek Mill for 'extremely insensitive' lyric referencing Kobe

    "This lacks respect and tact."

  • Artemi Panarin takes leave from Rangers, denies allegations from Russian news outlet

    Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Colts' Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3

    Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.

  • Are the Raptors back? It sure looks that way

    After a bumpy start to the season, the red-hot Toronto Raptors seem to have finally hit their stride.

  • Stocks climb as experts eye $28B per year in sports bets

    Stocks are heating up as investors await the legalization of single-sports gambling in Canada.

  • J.D. Martinez arrives at Red Sox camp in tipsy Tom Brady shirt

    2021 goals: Be like the GOAT.

  • Nurse happy for Finch, the latest Raptors assistant to earn NBA head coach job

    Four months after he lost Nate Bjorkgren to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Nurse finds himself short an assistant coach once again.

  • Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets

    The Jazz made a franchise record 28 3pt FGs as they defeated the Hornets, 132-110, in Utah.

  • Leafs' Jake Muzzin out after suffering broken facial bone on play vs. Canadiens

    The Maple Leafs' defensive depth will be tested for the first time this season.

  • The year of the underdog and an early look at NFC/AFC Title odds

    Underdogs reigned supreme in 2020, will they keep it up next year?

  • Analysis: The NBA's East has a standings logjam to deal with

    This is a bizarre season for the NBA in a bizarre time for the world. Most of those who must attend the All-Star Game don’t seem particularly excited by those plans. Arenas are somewhere between almost empty and totally empty because of virus protocols. Game schedules are typically known months in advance; nobody knows what the second week of March looks like yet. All of this is most unusual. There is, however, one constant. The Eastern Conference standings are a mess. Spending any time trying to figure how the East is going to shake out would be a futile undertaking, because it’s clear that the teams themselves have no idea. Miami won the East last season and has spent zero days over .500 this season. Milwaukee — the NBA’s best regular-season team in each of the past two seasons, a team with two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — just had a streak of five consecutive losses. Every team in the East has had at least one three-game losing streak; 11 of those 15 teams have had multiple three-game slides and the season isn’t even half over. If all that wasn’t enough, the Western Conference is dominating its friends from the other half of the league. The West is winning 57% of its games against the East. That’s on pace to be the biggest margin since the West won 58.4% in 2014-15 — and virtually assures that the West will win the regular-season series versus the East for the 21st time in the last 22 seasons. The East won four consecutive years against the West from 1995-96 through 1998-99; the only season in which the East beat the West since was 2008-09. By now, that's to be expected. Having only three teams better than one game above .500, two months into the season, that's the big surprise out of the East. Philadelphia (20-11) and Brooklyn (20-12) sit atop the East, and Milwaukee (18-13) is right in their shadow. That’s where the ridiculously tight traffic jam starts, with the next 10 teams — Indiana, Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, Atlanta, Orlando and Washington — all within 3 1/2 games of each other. Some offer a very simple explanation. “I see a lot of inconsistent teams in the East,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And we’re one of them.” That being said, there are signs that some teams are figuring it out. Brooklyn just went 5-0 on a West road trip, playing most of those games without Kevin Durant. Toronto started 7-12; the Raptors are 9-3 since. The Bulls and the Heat have already won more games in February than they did in January. The Wizards beat the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night for a fifth consecutive victory, meaning they're 5-0 since starting 6-17. And the Knicks — this is true and amazing — have a chance at their first winning calendar month since going 8-7 in November 2017. “We’re striving to become a 48-minute team,” said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who has already made a sizable impact in his first couple months in New York. “We’ve got a long way to go.” The good news is that there’s a lot of time left. Teams will get their second-half schedules finalized by the NBA this week. Everyone, even those going to Atlanta for the one-day All-Star events on March 7, will get a little bit of a much-needed break after a very hectic first couple months of the season. The trade deadline on March 25 will be interesting, since with the play-in tournament happening this year — and 20 teams essentially going to the post-season, even if four will be eliminated in very short order — more teams than usual will technically be in the playoff race. Put simply, there’s a long way to go. And that means there’s plenty of time for this East logjam to break up a little. “Anybody that can find some consistency and reliability quicker can find some separation in the standings, but right now that there is not separation,” Spoelstra said. “So, what I see is opportunity.” ___ Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press