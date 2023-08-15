Read the Damning 98-Page Georgia Indictment Against Donald Trump
A Georgia grand jury handed up a historic fourth indictment against Donald Trump Monday, voting to prosecute him for his desperate attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The sprawling 98-page charging document was unsealed late Monday night, and revealed that 18 others—including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Mark Meadows—had been charged alongside the former president. Read the whole document here:
