How you can read Cosmopolitan magazine for free, with our new digital issue

If you're taking social distancing seriously - which, let's face it, we all should be - then the chances are you're doing all you can to avoid unnecessary trips to the shops, making picking up your weekly supply of eggs, and of course your monthly fix of Cosmopolitan, a tricksy affair.

But fear not! We've been beavering away in order to make it easier for you, and are happy to announce that this month we're offering our brand new digital edition of the magazine for absolutely zero pounds. Yep, you can read the June issue of Cosmopolitan online, for free, in your joggers and a nice top. Winning.

With our new app, you can enjoy a better reading experience whilst on the go, across both iOS and Android devices.

So what can you expect for your no-cost purchase? This month, we chat to cover star Laura Whitmore from the comfort of our respective homes. From landing TV’s biggest job hosting Love Island, to losing one of her closest friends, Laura opens up about how she’s coping with this rollercoaster year.





We’re also breaking down the shows to watch and the books to read this month, get a Beauty Editor’s insider tips on how to get your longest lashes ever, and our Fashion Director has your wardrobe clear-out sorted, with the ultimate guide to pre-loved style.

PLUS 24 pages of long-read features, as we investigate our obsession with horoscopes, find out what happens when your YouTube career fizzles and infiltrate the internet’s most dangerous community of men – incels.



Basically, loads then.

