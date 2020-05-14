Read This Before Considering Vifor Pharma AG (VTX:VIFN) For Its Upcoming CHF2.00 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Vifor Pharma AG (VTX:VIFN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 18th of May in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of May.

Vifor Pharma's next dividend payment will be CHF2.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CHF2.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Vifor Pharma stock has a trailing yield of around 1.3% on the current share price of CHF152.2. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Vifor Pharma can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 82% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 33% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Vifor Pharma's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Vifor Pharma's 11% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Vifor Pharma has delivered an average of 10% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past ten years of dividend payments. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Vifor Pharma is already paying out 82% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Vifor Pharma? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Vifor Pharma from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Vifor Pharma, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example - Vifor Pharma has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

