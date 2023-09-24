Read This Before Considering Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) For Its Upcoming UK£0.008 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Van Elle Holdings' shares before the 28th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 13th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.008 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.016 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Van Elle Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 3.8% on its current stock price of £0.425. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Van Elle Holdings paid out a comfortable 27% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 36% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Van Elle Holdings's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 14% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Van Elle Holdings has seen its dividend decline 0.9% per annum on average over the past seven years, which is not great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Van Elle Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Van Elle Holdings has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Van Elle Holdings that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

