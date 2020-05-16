Read This Before Considering Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) For Its Upcoming UK£0.015 Dividend

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 21st of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of June.

Personal Group Holdings's next dividend payment will be UK£0.015 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.24 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Personal Group Holdings has a trailing yield of 8.7% on the current share price of £2.72. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Personal Group Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 82% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Personal Group Holdings earnings per share are up 2.4% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past ten years, Personal Group Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 3.6% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Personal Group Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Personal Group Holdings has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Personal Group Holdings, you should know about the other risks facing this business. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Personal Group Holdings (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

