Read This Before Considering Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) For Its Upcoming AU$0.06 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Lynch Group Holdings' shares on or after the 6th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 21st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.06 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.12 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Lynch Group Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 5.1% on its current stock price of A$2.35. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Lynch Group Holdings is paying out an acceptable 75% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Lynch Group Holdings paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 161%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

While Lynch Group Holdings's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Lynch Group Holdings's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, it's good to see earnings have grown 13% on last year. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

One year is a very short time frame in the pantheon of investing, so we wouldn't get too hung up on these numbers.

Lynch Group Holdings also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Unfortunately Lynch Group Holdings has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Has Lynch Group Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's good to see that earnings per share are growing and that the company's payout ratio is within a normal range for most businesses. However we're somewhat concerned that it paid out 161% of its cashflow, which is uncomfortably high. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Lynch Group Holdings today.

So if you want to do more digging on Lynch Group Holdings, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lynch Group Holdings you should know about.

