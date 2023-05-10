Read This Before Considering Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) For Its Upcoming €0.70 Dividend

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Dürr investors that purchase the stock on or after the 15th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.70 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.70 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Dürr has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of €31.16. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Dürr can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Dürr's payout ratio is modest, at just 37% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Dürr's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Dürr's 7.4% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Dürr has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.8% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Dürr an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. To summarise, Dürr looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

In light of that, while Dürr has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Dürr and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

