Read This Before Considering Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) For Its Upcoming US$0.09 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Byline Bancorp's shares on or after the 8th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.09 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.36 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Byline Bancorp has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $22.92. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Byline Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Byline Bancorp is paying out just 16% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Byline Bancorp's earnings per share have dropped 7.5% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past three years, Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 44% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Byline Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Byline Bancorp's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

If you're not too concerned about Byline Bancorp's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Byline Bancorp you should be aware of.

