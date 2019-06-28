Read and React: Stick to sports, yes or no?

Want Read and React in your inbox each AM? Sign up here!

TRENDING: LeBron is giving up No. 23 ..... Kawhi to meet with Lakers and Clippers ..... Celtics emerge as favorites to land Kemba Walker ..... Here are your Major League All-Stars ..... Tom Brady has a message for his doubters

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports illustration)

Read and React: The Lead

Here’s a light question for you to start your day: Do you really want athletes to just “stick to sports?”

We (meaning the media) hear it all the time. STOP WITH KAEPERNICK TALK! I DON’T CARE WHAT LEBRON THINKS ABOUT TRUMP! TELL STEVE KERR TO JUST SHUT UP!

And then I open up our daily traffic report Thursday and, what do you know, Megan Rapinoe vs. Donald Trump tops the chart by a wiiiiiiiiide margin. Same the day before. And after Rapinoe responded to the president’s latest tweet, I’d wager ANYTHING YOU WANT this story will top the charts again today.

In contrast, our top-clicking actual Women’s World Cup story (What’s happened to Alex Morgan?) did less than a quarter of the traffic.

We’re getting some mixed signals here.

Sure, there is a lot of hate-clicking going on here, and that’s fine. But when the “hate” clicks outnumber the “like” clicks 4 to 1, what are we to do?

Seriously, we’d like to hear from you. Shoot us an email and we’ll share the results of this mini-experiment next week.

Now back to the sports … The women play France today at 3 ET in what many are calling the de facto Women’s World Cup Final. Will you be watching?

Read and React: The Kicker

'Kimbrel. What is the country of origin?'

Story continues

Someone got a good deal on their Kimbrel jersey @jon_greenberg pic.twitter.com/KasUPvraR9 — Scott Doll (@NBC5Doll) June 27, 2019

