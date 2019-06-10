Read and React: Quote of the year

Welcome to Read and React, Yahoo Sports’ daily newsletter. Every morning, we serve up and break down the day’s top sports stories, from breaking news to impactful storytelling to that viral video everyone's watching.

(Getty)

During Sunday afternoon's Dodgers-Giants game at Pacific Bell / SBC / AT&T / Oracle / Whatever Park, Los Angeles's Max Muncy turned on Madison Bumgarner's sixth pitch of the day and hit it roughly halfway to Japan.

Brilliant work, right? You tip your cap to the guy ... unless, of course, you're Bumgarner, in which you get all cranky that Muncy spent too much time watching his moon shot.

“Bumgarner said, ‘Don’t watch the ball, run,'" Muncy said after the game, a 1-0 duel in which his homer was the decisive blow. "I just told him if he doesn’t want me to watch the ball, go get it out of the ocean.”

Go get it out of the ocean. Sweet mercy, that's the best line of the year, and if it's not on T-shirts by the time you read this, America's merch entrepreneurs are sleeping on the job.

Go get it out of the ocean is the perfect comeback to baseball's eternally stupid "unwritten rules" gripes, which mandate that you're supposed to react to a glorious rainbow of a home run with all the joy of putting your taxes in a mailbox.

Rules, either written or unwritten, that ban celebrations are among the dumbest in sports. Sports are supposed to be, you know, fun; nobody ever paid for a ticket to watch someone floss their teeth or parallel park in an appropriately respectful and businesslike fashion.

And as for pitchers that serve up home runs and then complain that hitters need to calm down? Toughen up, buttercup. There's a really easy way to make sure hitters don't celebrate while you're on the mound ... and it's not scolding them like an angry kindergarten teacher while a dinger you just threw is still in low earth orbit.

—Jay Busbee

Just your basic behind-the-back save

The brilliance of Tuuka Rask kept the Boston Bruins alive in the Stanley Cup and helped forced a decisive Game 7 against the Blues Wednesday. No big deal.

