Read and React: James Harden's streak is over

Anyway, so, uh, James Harden has to shave his beard now? That's how this works, right?

The streak will not live to see another night

Harden came into Monday night's game having scored 30 or more points in 32 straight games, the second-longest streak in NBA history to Wilt Chamberlain's unthinkable 65 in 1962.

The Rockets superstar left it with a just-short 28 points in a home victory over Atlanta, ending a streak that drew the NBA's eyes to him each night he took the floor. In the end, it took Harden missing all 10 of his three-point attempts plus the Hawks quadruple-teaminghim on his last possession to put it to bed.

This is the part where we give Harden his props

Harden was realistically never going to chase down Wilt's record. (Imagine him doing what he just did again.) But man, what an effort. Harden's strap-his-team-to-his-back routine started once several of the Rockets' key players hit the injured list, and it was really something to watch. He scored 40+ a total of 18 times and went for more than 50 on four different occasions.

More importantly, the Rockets went from a poor 12-14 start to a 35-25 record that puts them inside the Western Conference playoff field. No team wants to see them in the playoffs, though we all want to see if he can pick this streak back up once they begin.

NFL

Colin Kaepernick also wanted $20M from the XFL

There was a report earlier this month that Colin Kaepernick wanted $20 million from the AAF to play quarterback. Apparently he wasn't willing to offer the XFL a discount, because a report on Monday said his asking price was the same. Kaepernick's presence is clearly worth something in terms of ratings so it'll be interesting to see if either fledgling league comes up with an offer they could afford and coax him off the sidelines (if he's not back in the NFL, of course).

NFL

Report: Nick Bosa fully healthy and ready for combine

The possible No. 1 overall pick withdrew from Ohio State last fall to focus on recovering from a "core injury" and it looks like that time has paid off. Bosa is expected to be 100 percent for next week's combine in Indy. Deeper Dive: Sam Cooper on what the defensive end will bring to the table in the NFL

PRO WRESTLING

Roman Reigns says his leukemia in remission

We usually don't write about pro wrestling in the space, but everyone can always use a bit of good news. And this is even better. It's great news. After leaving the WWE in October to battle leukemia, the former universal champion appeared on Raw to announce the disease is in remission and that he'll return to the ring. Watch Reigns make the announcement.

