Read and React: Every American should take pride in the USWNT

Ad

It was the perfect ending to the most American of weekends.

For 90 minutes on Sunday morning, the United States women's national team showed why it has become one of our greatest exports. Twenty-three women from all corners of the country coming together for a decisive victory and another World Cup.

In this day and age, it's getting harder and harder to separate the game from all the noise that surrounds it, whether it be the inherent political and social implications or the slick marketing that's taken over almost every big-time sporting event.

And yet for those 90 minutes in France, I was able to sit back and do just that. The arguments about equal pay and the Rapinoe vs. Trump controversy could wait for their own deserved time, I just wanted to enjoy watching a dominant team do its thing.

And let's be honest: If you're a sports fan, opportunities to root for such squads are few and far between. You might eventually get to root for Kevin Durant and the Splash Brothers, but you'll have to sit through the Joe Barry Carroll and Latrell Sprewell years first.

That's never been the case with the USWNT. For almost 30 years, we've watched as the program has become a jewel and its stars household names in the process.

And this 2019 team? Well, it just put together one of the most impressive runs we've ever seen. It never trailed, it outscored its opponents an unthinkable 26-3 and it backed up everything it said and did in the face of a lot of criticism.

So make room, 1980 U.S hockey squad.

And scoot over, 1992 Dream Team.

You have new company among the most iconic teams to ever wear the stars and stripes: The United States women's national team, a champion every American can take tremendous pride in.

