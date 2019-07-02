Read and React: Durant's number honor is totally warranted

Want Read and React in your inbox each AM? Subscribe now!

TRENDING:

Baseball world mourns death of Tyler Skaggs

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yahoo sources: Peyton won't do TV because of Eli

Nike recalls shoe after Kaepernick raises racial concerns

Reddit AMA: Yahoo Sports NBA expert Seerat Sohi

Kevin Durant totally deserves this honor

(USA TODAY Sports)

Too soon?

That's the debate some were having Monday when Warriors CEO Joe Lacob said the team was effectively retiring Kevin Durant's No. 35.

"Today, as he starts a new chapter in his incredible career, we thank KD for all his contributions, for being an integral part to one of the most prolific runs in NBA history and wish him well as he continues his Hall of Fame journey," Lacob wrote in a statement. "As long as I am co-chairman of this team, no player will ever wear No. 35 for the Warriors again."

Whether or not the Warriors will ever formally lift Durant's number to the rafters remains to be seen, but Lacob's decision was met with decent arguments from both sides.

For the naysayers, the case goes like this: Seeing your number taken out of circulation is an honor usually reserved for players who serve for a decade or more and become synonymous with the team. Not carpetbaggers who drop in for a few titles and then leave for Brooklyn.

But for those on Lacob's side, the argument is even easier. Durant led the team to two championships and won two Finals MVPs before shredding his leg in a courageous attempt to win a third. There are names hanging in buildings all over the Association that didn't come close to achieving any of that.

Story continues

Personally, I like Lacob's decision. Put aside the fact that Durant is deserving. It's both a classy gesture and a smart business move. It says, "We appreciate what you've done for our franchise, it did not go unnoticed." It won't go unnoticed by other NBA players (and potential future Warriors) that this is how the Warriors franchise treats its players.

What's more, this is a move that comes with precedent. The Rockets retired Clyde Drexler's No. 22 after 3+ seasons and one NBA title. The Heat also lifted Shaq's No. 32 after four years and one title.

One day, the numbers of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will be raised at the Chase Center. And while Durant may never be considered a "true" Warrior like the original core, there's also no doubt it'd look incomplete if his number weren't there as well.

What do you think? Does KD deserve this honor? Let us know at readandreactnewsletter@yahoo.com and we may include your response in a future newsletter.

Follow Kevin Kaduk on Twitter

Rest in peace, Tyler

Skaggs’ stats don’t tell how much talent he had. One of the nastiest curves in the whole league — Hatfield (@Dman2400) July 1, 2019