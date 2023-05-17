Reactions to Ecuador's Lasso dissolving Congress

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso addresses the nation after he dissolved the National Assembly, in Quito

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso has dissolved the National Assembly, bringing forward legislative and presidential elections, a day after he presented his defense in an impeachment process against him.

Lasso will now remain in office and rule by decree, while national electoral authorities set the date over the next week for elections.

Below is reaction to the dissolution of congress:

MEXICAN PRESIDENT ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR

"I do not believe that there will be instability and also I do not want it. Hopefully, the Ecuadorean brothers can resolve this...with this procedure if new elections are to be called," Lopez Obrador said, sounding optimistic that fresh elections would provide a resolution.

EVO MORALES, FORMER PRESIDENT OF BOLIVIA

"To avoid prosecution for corruption, Lasso has dissolved the Ecuadorean Congress with the excuse of "internal commotion." 5 months ago he accused (former Peruvian President) Pedro Castillo of being a coup leader for doing the same," Morales tweeted.

"Double standards of the right," he added.

PERU'S FOREIGN MINISTRY

"Peru reiterates its support for the democratic process in the sister Republic of Ecuador," Peru's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"(The government) hopes that the general elections, resulting from the decision taken by President Guillermo Lasso under his constitutional powers, allow the Ecuadorian people to ensure the maintenance of political governance and social peace."

CHILE'S GOVERNMENT

"Chile trusts that the political crisis affecting the sister country of the Republic of Ecuador will be resolved through the democratic and institutional mechanisms (available) in its constitution, with strict adherence to and respect for the rule of law," the Chilean government said in a statement.

"Likewise, the Government of Chile appeals for mutual understanding and dialogue as ways to overcome this complex moment."

