Internet shocked by Willie Taggart's $17M buyout from FSU

Sporting News

Florida State is paying Willie Taggart $17 million to go away.

The school fired the football coach a day after the Seminoles' 27-10 loss to rival Miami on Saturday.

Taggart went 9-12 in less than two seasons with the team and was 0-3 against in-state rivals.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

MORE: Willie Taggart fired at Florida State

According to Darren Rovell, Taggart’s $17 million buyout is the second largest in college football history.

Sure, being fired is never fun. But when your employer gives you a big chunk of change to walk away, it has to make things a bit better.

At least, that seemed to be the general consensus on Twitter.

Odell Haggins, who is in his 26th season on FSU’s coaching staff, will be the Seminoles’ interim head coach for the rest of the season.

He served in the same role after Jimbo Fisher left the program to take over at Texas A&M in 2017.

What to Read Next

Back