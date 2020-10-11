Strictly stars and viewers emotional reaction to moving Caroline Flack tribute

Caroline Flack tragically took her own life at the age of 40 in February this year. (AP)

Strictly Come Dancing paid poignant tribute to former champion Caroline Flack in a winners’ edition of the show.

The moving segment proved emotional for those taking part in the show and viewers at home.

Strictly: The Best Of The Final looked back on winners from past series of the popular show, including some stunning performances from Flack, who took her own life in February.

Claudia Winkleman said of past winners: "There is one who stands out among them all.

"In 2014 she became the first celebrity to receive a perfect 40 for every single performance in the final."

Co-host Tess Daly continued: "She lit up the Strictly ballroom every single week, it is of course Caroline Flack."

A montage of Flack’s highlights during her time on the show then played, with judges, dancers, and stars sharing their thoughts and memories of the former Love Island presenter.

Judge Bruno Tonioli, speaking via video call from the States, said: "We will never forget her, we love you by the way."

Flack’s partner from her stint on the show, Pasha Kovalev said: "We saw how she transformed into that beautiful dancer - a dancer with a big heart on her sleeve."

His fellow pro, Janette Manrara was visibly emotional as she branded Flack "one of the best dancers we've ever had".

She added: "I'm just so happy that she was able to pick up that Glitterball, and win it - she was amazing."

The tribute ended by showing an image of Flack with the words: "In loving memory of Caroline Flack".

Viewers were also moved and many took to social media to share their feelings.

One person tweeted: “Well that Caroline Flack tribute on Strictly broke my heart all over again.”

Another said: “The Caroline Flack tribute on#Strictly has reduced me to tears - her story was beautiful and the ending was awful, for it to be aired on Mental Health Day too sends an even stronger message, she is so missed, I hope the story resonates and teaches people to be kinder.”

