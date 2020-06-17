Reaction to NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 election

NASCAR Cup Series drivers, NASCAR Hall of Famers and more took to social media to send out their congratulations to Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductees — Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mike Stefanik and Red Farmer.

Following Tuesday’s reveal, take a look at what others had to say.

Couldn‘t be more proud of you @DaleJr ! I know your Mom & Dad are both extremely proud also. Love love love you. — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) June 16, 2020

Congratulations to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductees. It was an honor to be a part of the selection committee. https://t.co/UFS5upsYGP — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) June 17, 2020

And congrats to @DaleJr and Mike Stefanik on being named to the @NASCARHall Class of 2021. Jr raised the profile of our sport to new heights, and anytime I got in a Modified, the bar for success had already been set by Mike Stefanik. A very deserving group. 👍🏻 — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) June 16, 2020

I couldn‘t find any better words than what Marty said below. Extremely proud of @DaleJr and excited he gets to add Hall of Fame to his many accolades.❤️ https://t.co/n2c0AHsEiD — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) June 16, 2020

Had @DaleJr by my side for many of my own career milestones, and it‘s a privilege to bear witness to this well-deserved one for him. Congrats, Dale! #NASCARHOF pic.twitter.com/Q4MxSdLyWS — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) June 17, 2020