Some reaction to Manitoba NDP election win and first First Nations provincial premier

WINNIPEG — Manitobans elected the NDP into government on Tuesday, and Leader Wab Kinew is set to become the first First Nations premier of a province in Canada.

Here is some of the reaction:

"I was given a second chance in life. And I would like to think that I have made good on that opportunity. And you can do the same." — Manitoba's incoming premier and NDP Leader Wab Kinew

---

“The election results are a source of great pride for our Nations, marking the first time a First Nation individual has got the top job in this province and will lead this government. We look forward to working closely with Premier Kinew’s government to responsibly and respectfully fulfil the aspirations of First Nations people in Manitoba.” — Grand Chief Cathy Merrick with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

---

"Wab, I hope that your win tonight inspires a future generation of Indigenous youth to get involved in our democratic process, not just here in Manitoba, but right across the country.” — Outgoing premier Heather Stefanson, who stepped down as leader of Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba

---

"I’m truly sad today to be losing but the people have spoken." — Dougald Lamont, who stepped down as leader of the Manitoba Liberals after losing his seat

---

"Congratulations to Premier-designate Wab Kinew on a hard-fought election victory. I look forward to continuing the collaboration between our two provinces as we address the challenges facing western Canada. Thank you to Premier Heather Stefanson for your friendship and your service to Manitoba and Canada." — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

---

"Mr. Kinew and his party clearly have earned the trust and mandate of Manitobans, and I am optimistic about what we can achieve for our city and our province." — Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham

---

"Tonight Manitoba made history by electing their first Anishnabe premier. This is a very big day for Manitoba, and for Indigenous representation. @WabKinew congratulations, you are going to be a great premier. I’m so proud." — Ontario NDP deputy leader Sol Mamakwa

Story continues

---

"Tonight is a historic night for Manitobans and every Canadian. A huge congratulations to @WabKinew. The first First Nations Premier elected in Canada. You've inspired generations of Indigenous youth to come. With the Manitoba NDP, the future is looking brighter." — Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

---

"Tonight was historic for all of Canada. Wab Kinew is the first First Nations leader to be elected Premier of a province. This is long overdue." — Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley

---

"Congratulations to @WabKinew, the first nish (Anishinaabe) premier! Huge win for Manitobans, representation and reconciliation tonight." — Brooks Arcand-Paul, NDP MLA for Edmonton-West Henday

---

"Big congratulations to @WabKinew & the Manitoba NDP for making history with a victory tonight. I just called Wab to say he led an inspiring campaign focused on what matters most to the people of Manitoba; improving health, making life more affordable & bringing people together." — B.C. Premier David Eby

---

"The status quo is no longer working for people. They’re tired of the same old, old guard politics. They want something different. Someone who sees them, their struggles ...Tonight is another incredible example of how people can come together to make the change they want to see. Your vote matters and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise." — Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press