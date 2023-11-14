Reacting to Week 10's most egregious takes with Benjamin Solak | The Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Charles McDonald is joined by The Ringer's Benjamin Solak as they recap Week 10 by reacting to some of the hottest takes that were thrown around the NFL media space so far this week. But first, the duo discuss a few of the funniest stories from the weekend, including the Jaguars players admitting they didn't know what they were doing against the 49ers on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers setting an unlikely return date and the Bills melting down and placing 12 men on the field to hand the Broncos a win on Monday night.

Next, Charles and Ben grade some hot takes from NFL media personalities on how hot they really are: Mike Greenberg claims Josh Allen is the new Brett Favre, Shannon Sharpe doesn't trust Lamar Jackson, Colin Cowherd thinks it's time to fire Brandon Staley, Stephen A. Smith thinks Patriots fans are ready to fire Bill Belichick and Dan Orlovsky says C.J. Stroud is now the frontrunner for MVP. During the pod, the duo also react live to the firing of Bills OC Ken Dorsey.

Charles and Ben finish off the show by taking a look at the AFC playoff picture and predicting how it will play out going forward. They both think the Steelers are fraudulent and expect the Bengals to pull ahead by the end of the season.

2:55 - Jacksonville Jaguars players didn't know what they were doing on Sunday

10:30 - Aaron Rodgers aims for a mid-December return

20:05 - Buffalo Bills have a meltdown on Monday night

25:30 - Is Josh Allen the new Brett Favre?

31:10 - Shannon Sharpe doesn't trust Lamar Jackson

35:55 - Is it time to fire Brandon Staley?

41:15 - Are New England Patriots fans ready for a new era without Bill Belichick?

45:55 - Is C.J. Stroud the MVP frontrunner?

49:00 - AFC playoff predictions

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

📺 Watch This Full Episode On YouTube

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”