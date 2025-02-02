Reacting to the SHOCKING Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis trade, what were the Mavs thinking?! | The Kevin O'Connor Show

On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers pulled off what might be the most shocking trade in NBA history. Luka Doncic (along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris) traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis and the Lakers 2029 1st round pick. Stunning news that Kevin O'Connor broke down in full — along with his full trade grades, and why he thinks the Lakers may still have a move or two up their sleeve.

