Reacting to ‘the best Lonzo Ball news’ since his injury two years ago

At the beginning of the 2021-22 season, the Chicago Bulls were one of the most exciting teams in the NBA. Their hot start had them as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and Lonzo Ball’s play was a big part of that, as the point guard was one of the best 3-and-D guards in the NBA.

Unfortunately, an injury has sidelined Ball since 2022, and he’s now missed over two years of NBA action. After bad update after bad update, there was finally some positive injury news regarding Ball. He has reportedly been cleared for “advanced rehab activities” and is making progress toward a return.

The Bulls Central YouTube channel recently discussed the news, calling it the best news regarding Ball since he went down with the injury two years ago.

Getting Ball back would completely change the way the Bulls look on both ends of the court. To be at their best, they need him.

