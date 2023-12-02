“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson had a special announcement for the crowd at Amazon Prime Video’s panel during CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil: Amazon has renewed the series for a third season. The news comes ahead of “Reacher” Season 2’s debut on Dec. 15.

Ritchson began the camera-phone video, “December’s a season of hot cocoa and smiles, and now ‘Reacher.’ That’s right, Season 2 of Reacher premieres Dec. 15 on Prime Video.”

“You know what else? December’s a season of surprises, and boy, do I have a surprise for you. That’s right, you’re on the set of Season 3 right now,” Ritchson said, pulling back to show his surroundings. “We’re officially underway.”

Ritchson also delivered an extended look at Season 2. The first three episodes of the second season will be available on Dec. 15 and the remaining five episodes will drop one at a time until Jan. 19.

The second season of the popular series is based on the 11th book in author Lee Child’s Jack Reacher book series, “Bad Luck and Trouble.” While details of the second season of the show are scarce, the book follows Reacher’s exploits in Portland, Oregon, where he is faced with the deaths of close friends from his Army unit 110th MP Special Investigations — and he tries to figure out what, or who, is behind them.

The post ‘Reacher’ Renewed for Season 3 on Amazon Ahead of Season 2 Premiere | Video appeared first on TheWrap.