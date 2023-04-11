Reach Stacker Market Will Revenue to anticipated to reach US$ 622.7 million by 2029 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, consumption by Regional data

Proficient Market Insights

A reach stacker is a vehicle used for handling intermodal cargo containers in small terminals or medium-sized ports. Reach stackers are able to transport a container short distances very quickly and pile them in various rows depending on its access.

Reach stackers have gained ground in container handling in most markets because of their flexibility and higher stacking and storage capacity when compared to forklift trucks. Using reach stackers, container blocks can be kept 4-deep due to second row access.

The global Reach Stacker market was valued at US$ 474.9 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 622.7 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Reach Stacker key players include Kalmar, Hyster, Terex, CVS Ferrari, Konecranes, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by China, and North America, both have a share over 30 percent.

In terms of product, Between 30 -45Tonnes is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Intermodal Freight Transport, followed by Port Container, etc.

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): -

Port Container

Railway Goods Yard

Intermodal Freight Transport

Others Such as Airport

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast-2030, Major Company of Product Type etc.): -

Under 30 Tonnes

Between 30-45 Tonnes

Between 45 to 100 Tonnes

Kalmar

Hyster

Terex

CVS Ferrari

Konecranes

Taylor Machine Works

Liebherr

Linde Material Handling

SANY

Dalian

Heli

Hangcha

