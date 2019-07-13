Laguna Seca WSBK: Rea wins as Bautista crashes again

Lewis Duncan
motorsport.com

Holding a 61-point lead during the Jerez round, four feature race crashes in as many rounds have completely transformed Bautista's fortunes, while reigning champion Rea eased to his fifth-successive win to extend the advantage he established last week at Donington Park.

Poleman Rea grabbed the holeshot off the line on the Kawasaki, with Tom Sykes briefly putting the BMW into second on the run to the Andretti hairpin before being shuffled back to fourth by the Ducati duo.

Bautista led the charge against Rea, although teammate Chaz Davies – who opted for the SCX tyre specifically designed for the sprint race – scythed underneath him at Turn 10.

Rea ran under close attention from Davies for the next few laps, with the Ducati attempting a daring siege on the lead through the fast left at Turn 1 on the fifth tour.

Davies emerged into the Andretti hairpin just ahead, but ran wide and allowed Rea to muscle his way back into the lead.

Bautista remained right behind the pair, but his hopes of victory evaporated when he lost the front of his V4 R heading into Turn 5.

He would re-join the race on his damaged bike, and took the chequered flag a lap down in a pointless 17th position.

By lap 11, Rea started to open up a margin over a Davies beginning to lose grip in his SCX rubber, with the Kawasaki rider eventually easing close to six seconds clear in the latter stages.

Unopposed across the final lap, Rea cruised towards the chequered flag to tally up his eighth win of the season.

Davies took second for his first podium since the Imola sprint race, with Puccetti's Toprak Razgatlioglu inheriting third with Bautista's tumble.

Sykes trailed Razgatlioglu to get the BMW home in fourth, with Alex Lowes the first of the Yamahas across the line in fifth ahead of Pedercini's Jordi Torres and his Crescent teammate Michael van der Mark.

Loris Baz (Ten Kate Yamaha) beat GRT's Marco Melandri to eighth, while Michael Ruben Rinaldi rounded out the top 10 on the Barni Ducati.

Wildcard JD Beach was sitting in 11th when he had to pull out at mid-distance when his Attack Performance Yamaha developed an issue. Kawasaki's Leon Haslam crashed at the Corkscrew on lap four.

Race results:

1

1

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jonathan Rea

Kawasaki

25

2

7

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Chaz Davies

Ducati

25

5.693

3

54

Turkey
Turkey

Toprak Razgatlioglu

Kawasaki

25

12.721

4

66

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tom Sykes

BMW

25

14.957

5

22

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Alex Lowes

Yamaha

25

20.621

6

81

Spain
Spain

Jordi Torres

Kawasaki

25

23.087

7

60

Netherlands
Netherlands

Michael van der Mark

Yamaha

25

26.491

8

76

France
France

Loris Baz

Yamaha

25

30.605

9

33

Italy
Italy

Marco Melandri

Yamaha

25

32.556

10

21

Italy
Italy

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Ducati

25

44.432

11

50

Ireland
Ireland

Eugene Laverty

Ducati

25

46.792

12

36

Argentina
Argentina

Leandro Mercado

Kawasaki

25

47.091

13

52

Italy
Italy

Alessandro Del Bianco

Honda

25

51.830

14

11

Germany
Germany

Sandro Cortese

Yamaha

25

53.661

15

28

Germany
Germany

Markus Reiterberger

BMW

25

1'00.235

16

23

Japan
Japan

Ryuichi Kiyonari

Honda

25

1'10.076

17

19

Spain
Spain

Alvaro Bautista

Ducati

24

1 Lap

95

JD Beach

Yamaha

12

13 Laps

91

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Leon Haslam

Kawasaki

3

22 Laps

View full results

