REA Group Limited's (ASX:REA) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

REA Group (ASX:REA) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.7%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to REA Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for REA Group is:

23% = AU$345m ÷ AU$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.23 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

REA Group's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that REA Group has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 14% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, REA Group's exceptional 22% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that REA Group's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 28% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is REA Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is REA Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 59% (implying that it keeps only 41% of profits) for REA Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, REA Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 58%. However, REA Group's ROE is predicted to rise to 30% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that REA Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

